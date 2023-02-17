Warm, dry autumn likely around the Border

Most of the nation has been covered by centres of low pressure of about 1000mbs.
The high pressure systems moving slowly eastwards south of Australia have been rather weak and, as a consequence, very weak pressure gradients between the inland lows and the high pressure systems has been responsible for the lack of significant rainfalls in our regions.
Further north, heavy rain has fallen along the Top End across to the Gulf region. Barometric pressures so far this month have been about 5mbs below the February normal, even in Darwin and also in Melbourne and about 5mbs below normal in both Coonabarabran and Moree.
Some places in the southern inland of Queensland are having a very dry summer. Roma so far this summer up to February 12 has received 38.6mm, the driest to this point for nine years. Out of nine cases of very dry summers to February 12, only two followed heavy rain during the previous spring season at Roma. These occurred in 1880 and 1951. February and March of those two cases were wetter than average at most places in our regions.
Since the end of last May, there has been an unusual number of times that barometric pressure have fallen below 1000mbs in Coonabarabran. On May 30, the pressure fell to 991.4mbs. This was the lowest ever reading recorded in any autumn, winter and early spring months. The previous lowest reading was 995mbs in July 1917. At the end of October, there was a low reading of 999.9mbs followed very quickly by a very low reading of 995mbs on November 1, the lowest for November since 988.9mbs in 1946.
In January and February this year there were also very low readings of 998.6mbs on January 4 and 995.7mbs on February 3, the lowest in February since 1946. There were only five other cases when barometric pressures fell below 1000mbs in the same year in both January and February. These were 1922, 1933, 1934, 1940 and 1949. The very low reading of 991.4mbs on May 30 last year which broke a long-standing record low set in July 1917 does suggest this year will bear some resemblance to that of 1918. Expect a warm, dry autumn especially April. March and May will be wet in Victoria only; then a wet winter after a warmer than average June.
Melbourne has continued to be cooler than normal. The mean maximum temperature for the first half of February now reads 22.0 degrees. This is now the coldest for the first half of February since 20.9 in 1904.
There were three other cases in the last 160 years when the first half of a cool February did not get over 27 degrees. These happened in February of 1864, 1872 and 1886. They all led to a wet year in Victoria and NSW.
