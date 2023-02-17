The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural

Warm, dry autumn likely around the Border

By Peter Nelson
February 18 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
March and May are likely to be wet throughout Victoria, followed by a wet winter after a warmer than average June. Picture by Shutterstock

Most of the nation has been covered by centres of low pressure of about 1000mbs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.