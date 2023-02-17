Warm, dry autumn likely around the Border

In January and February this year there were also very low readings of 998.6mbs on January 4 and 995.7mbs on February 3, the lowest in February since 1946. There were only five other cases when barometric pressures fell below 1000mbs in the same year in both January and February. These were 1922, 1933, 1934, 1940 and 1949. The very low reading of 991.4mbs on May 30 last year which broke a long-standing record low set in July 1917 does suggest this year will bear some resemblance to that of 1918. Expect a warm, dry autumn especially April. March and May will be wet in Victoria only; then a wet winter after a warmer than average June.

