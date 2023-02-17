Indi MP Helen Hanes has been elected to a leadership role as progress continues on national anti-corruption legislation.
On Wednesday the parliamentary committee on the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) met for the first time, electing Dr Haines as deputy chair. Senator Linda White was elected as chair.
Dr Haines described the election as "another step on the journey to improving integrity in Australian politics."
The parliamentary joint committee is responsible for overseeing the NACC's performance, including its finances and budget.
It will also review, examine and inquire into the resources and function of the inaugural commissioner, the recruitment process for whom has reached final stages.
Dr Haines was previously deputy chair of the NACC legislation joint select committee, which scrutinised the bills to establish the independent integrity body.
"I look forward to working closely with my fellow committee members as the NACC is established, a landmark reform for integrity," Dr Haines said.
