Indi MP to guide 'landmark integrity reform' as deputy chair of NACC oversight committee

AG
By Alice Gifford
February 17 2023 - 12:30pm
Indi MP Helen Haines will deputy chair the committee responsible for approving the inaugural commissioner, deputy commissioner and inspector of the National Anti-Corruption Commission. Picture supplied.

Indi MP Helen Hanes has been elected to a leadership role as progress continues on national anti-corruption legislation.

Local News

