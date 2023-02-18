Pitfalls to be wary of in year of the rabbit

It is the year of the rabbit according to the Lunar calendar, and that certainly is correct as around here - the rabbits abound and they certainly are not welcome.
Admittedly, some people have rabbits as pets, however to the rural community the common rabbit is an ongoing scourge.
So, back to the year of the rabbit. A potential pitfall for rabbit people is that like an actual rabbit, they will tend to seek an easy escape when put on the spot or might not want to face the reality of the situation. And that's definitely something to keep in mind when entering an entire year represented by this animal.
In general, rabbit years abound with creativity and an appreciation for the arts. You might feel yourself being pulled toward exploring museums, music festivals and performances. In social gatherings, the year of the rabbit will encourage more cordiality and social niceties. If disputes arise, diplomacy will win out. Meanwhile, thousands of feral bunnies continue to chew away and breed as only rabbits can They were knocked about by myxomotosis and then by calicivirus, however they continue to abound albeit not in the plague numbers of the past.
There are various claims as to how rabbits came to our shores.
An early Victorian, Mr Austin certainly let bunnies go around Werribee, however Queenslanders, not to be outdone, claim they came with the First Fleet.
Nothing fuels the passion of the rural sector more than talk that the diesel fuel rebate should be removed.
The Grattan Institute has proposed that $8 billion a year in fuel tax credits given to businesses should be cut in half, to help repair the budget and reduce carbon emissions.
Fuel tax is imposed at a current rate of 47.7 cents per litre - but not all fuel use attracts the charge. The mechanism for refunding the fuel tax paid at the bowser is fuel tax credits.
Companies claim credits at either a full or partial rate, currently 20.5 cents per litre. Grattan contends that the fuel tax credits should be removed for heavy on-road vehicles, increasing the effective fuel tax rate to 47.7 cents per litre, and fuel used off-road should receive a reduced credit of 25.6 cents.
The rural sector contends that tractors, plant and vehicle not using roads should not pay for something they do not use.
Starkly obvious is that all matters relating to agricultural production are likely to be in the sights of urban-based think tanks.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said no change to the present system would be in play, however the issue has not gone away.
