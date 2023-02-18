Pitfalls to be wary of in year of the rabbit

In general, rabbit years abound with creativity and an appreciation for the arts. You might feel yourself being pulled toward exploring museums, music festivals and performances. In social gatherings, the year of the rabbit will encourage more cordiality and social niceties. If disputes arise, diplomacy will win out. Meanwhile, thousands of feral bunnies continue to chew away and breed as only rabbits can They were knocked about by myxomotosis and then by calicivirus, however they continue to abound albeit not in the plague numbers of the past.

