Mentors in the Hereford breed are helping a young woman transition from an urban background with no agricultural experience to fulfill her goal of running a stud.
During the 2023 Stock and Land Beef Week open days, Kirsty Peel was by the side of her father-in-law, Barry Peel, soaking up all the minutiae of stud cattle management.
Barry's son Christopher and Kirsty are transitioning across to management of the Yukon Park Hereford stud at Adelong in the NSW southern tablelands.
Barry had relocated the stud herd of 85 cows from Tarcutta to Adelong to downsize and be closer to all town services.
He moved to private treaty bull sales and had sold a couple during the open day.
Bulls are sold within a 150-kilometre radius to commercial herds producing weaners or grass finished yearling steers.
Growing up in Harden, Kirsty was first exposed to Herefords during agricultural classes at Harden High School, gaining knowledge and skills working with the cattle show team from Rose View Herefords, Cootamundra, and Beggan Hill Herefords, Harden.
She now describes herself as a "red and white girl".
"They pushed Herefords into my blood and it didn't hurt to win a few ribbons in the showring with them," Kirsty said.
"Harden High School was a big advocate for careers in ag."
Kirsty said Rose View's David Manwaring and Beggan Hill's Harvey Jones were two wonderful people to learn off "and once you go to shows you get the likes of Geoff Bush giving his knowledge".
"I blossomed under those three fantastic people and now I am happy to keep the bloodlines of Yukon Park going," she said.
"I am still new to the breeding side so am trying to learn as much as I can, soak up as much information as possible from Barry and whoever else I cross paths with."
Kirsty, 33, and Chris have 34 hectares at Tumblong and will transition to ownership of the stud prefix over the next 12 months.
Chris works for National Parks and Wildlife Service while Kirsty works for Nutrien Ag Solutions, and they have a three-year-old child.
"We have a very good foundation with what Barry has passed on so keeping that cow herd strong and improving on them when needed is important," she said.
