The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Kirsty and Chris Peel transition to management of Yukon Park Herefords

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
February 19 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barry Peel and daughter-in-law Kirsty Peel, of Yukon Park Herefords, during the 2023 Stock and Land Beef Week open day. Hereford mentors have helped Kirsty to achieve her goals in the cattle industry. Picture supplied

Mentors in the Hereford breed are helping a young woman transition from an urban background with no agricultural experience to fulfill her goal of running a stud.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.