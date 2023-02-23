A Gumtree conman who fleeced more than $300,000 from victims has again been jailed over rip offs to fund his gambling addiction.
John Robert Griffiths pleaded guilty in Wangaratta court to 14 charges of obtaining property by deception, with frauds totally $79,513.
The court was told when Griffiths was sentenced in 2020 that his gambling addiction had "snowballed" after he was released from jail in Western Australia in 2013.
He said he was a "degenerate" gambler who had deluded himself into thinking he would win enough money to pay back his victims.
Upon being paroled for that offending in June 2021, after serving 19 months, he resumed a friendship online that had been in hiatus while he was behind bars.
The court was told that he convinced his online friend to start investing in crypto currency. He offered to assist in purchasing two computers so the victim could "data mine" for bitcoin.
Between August 7 and 11, the victim transferred $36,428 to Griffiths. Another $35,100 was transferred between August 18 and 24, after Griffiths pitched another crypto currency venture.
IN OTHER NEWS
Griffiths continued to make excuses to the victim, blaming COVID and shipping delays for the non-delivery of the computers, and non-payment of crypto currency returns.
Early in 2022, the victim was alerted by a friend who flagged a news report about Griffiths being prosecuted and jailed for fraud.
Other matters involving the same kind of modus operandi were also put before the court, but those date back to the previous offending that began in 2013 and continued until the case came to the attention of a Wodonga detective in 2018.
Ms Wilson said when Griffiths was paroled after serving that sentence, it was in the midst of COVID, and the necessary supports were not in place for him.
Griffiths had been told "he had to link himself into services".
"And he did, he wanted to ... he doesn't want to be this person that keeps coming back, he doesn't want to be the person that's deceiving others," Ms Wilson said.
"He's not accumulated any wealth from all of this. He's been in the grips of a terrible addiction that he hasn't been able to get out of. The problem was, the counselling didn't start until September or October of 2021."
She said once Griffiths had been able to get counselling in place, he had done "extremely well".
Mr Watkins told Griffiths that "sadly, you're offending is an all-too familiar story in your life".
But he said with appropriate and professional treatment, he was satisfied Griffiths had prospects of rehabilitation and upon release, could go on to lead a meaningful life.
Griffiths was sentenced to six months in prison, and ordered to pay restitution of $79,513.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.