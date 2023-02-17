Medical advice suggests Brett Davies should not be playing cricket this weekend.
Anyone who saw the footage of the East Albury captain's ankle completely buckling in his delivery stride during a T20 game against Wodonga on December 6 would vouch for that.
Up to three months was the prescribed recovery time and given the physical demands of fast bowling, those torn ligaments might as well have drawn a red line through Davies' 2022/23 season.
But time waits for no man.
With Davies fast approaching his 39th birthday and the Crows hovering precariously just inside provincial cricket's top six, the chance to fight for a premiership may not come again.
Just seven games later, Davies was back on the field and scoring 20 off 21 balls against Lavington, before a remarkable bowling comeback which saw the skipper claim the wicket of Tendai Chisoro, arguably the competition's standout player of the season.
So, with his fifth-placed side hosting Albury (sixth) on Saturday and Tallangatta (seventh) next weekend, what does it mean to be back out there leading his men across the boundary rope with so much at stake?
"I've got goosebumps even thinking about it," Davies said.
"This is the whole point of while I'm still playing.
"I'm playing to win, I'm playing to win this premiership, I'm playing to taste success with all of these blokes that I just love spending time with.
"I used to always love the training side of things but now it's all about game day for me.
"Yes, let's prepare how we need to but there's nowhere else anyone wants to be on a Saturday at this time of year than playing or preparing for finals cricket.
"The will to win and the fire in the belly has never been stronger than it is right now.
"If I'm being 100 percent honest, I shouldn't have played at all in our last game but Gagan Singh was a late pull-out on Friday and Cameron White did his hamstring on Saturday.
"I've never been more excited to play but my role, on the field, is very different to what it used to be.
"Back in the day, I'm taking the new ball, trying to put it past people's noses and nick them off and really lead a team with my actions, being aggressive and having that white-line fever.
"I suppose now it's about identifying the players who I can pass the torch to, who are going to really drive that mentality.
"For me now, it's bowling first or second change, into the breeze, batting anywhere from six to 10 and working out the best way I can impact games.
"Often it's done by a field setting or a bowling change or being at mid-on, talking to someone like Josh Wright, Harry Jackson or Ryan de Vries and getting them to think differently around batsmen and how to work them out.
"Sometimes my biggest impact is managing a game or having that conversation with a player.
"I love winning, ultimately, and whatever I can do to help us win, I'm going to do, whether that's getting in the batsmen's ear or firing someone up.
"One ball changes the game a lot of the time, so whatever insight I can pass on, that's definitely what I want to do to all of our blokes."
Davies' determination to play through the pain barrier epitomises what he often refers to as the 'blue-collar cricket' which gives East Albury its identity.
"Robbie Mackinlay is the most influential coach I've had on my cricket journey and we always talked about the fabric," Davies said.
"Players need to have that fabric so that when it's their time to go, whether it be footy, cricket or anything else, they go.
"That's something I've been really trying to instil in our boys.
"It was great to see 'Hobbsy' take on St Pat's last time and do really well, Miles (Hemann-Petersen) had a fantastic weekend, Salinda (Ushan) and Matty Tom have grabbed things by the scruff of the neck and made this season their own.
"Then we've got players like Harry Jackson, Gagan, Cameron White, Ryan de Vries and Max Diffey's come into his own.
"Everyone has played a role where they're contributing to success and everyone's bought into the team-first mentality.
"But we know that for success now, talk is cheap.
"It's time to turn up and get the bit between our teeth."
The Crows and Albury go into today's game level on points while Tallangatta, just half a game back, are breathing down their necks.
"Coming to East Albury, my role was always going to be more about mentoring and challenging the culture around success," Davies said.
"I want us to really look at ourselves and work out, for us to win finals, what is the environment we need to create?
"Last year was disappointing, missing out by a game, but this year I feel like our mentality and the calibre of crew we have in our squad now definitely means we can challenge."
Davies is realistic about his playing shelf life, especially bowling on one good ankle and with family commitments and his job at Albury's Indie School - working with students who are no longer in mainstream education - to bear in mind.
"My work-life balance is well and truly out of whack; my fiancee would be the first person to tell you that!" he admitted.
"But I love having a leadership role in schools and making an impact on the young people at a key moment in their lives.
"That really drives my moral purpose and it's something I'm passionate about, getting some of our kids the wrap-around support and opportunities they need to make positive choices.
"It's easy to jump out of bed in the morning when you're doing that sort of work with a fantastic team around you.
"Sport has been a big part of my life forever, but finding the time can be tough.
"I could do with plenty more sleep and I definitely sacrifice my own family time, a lot of the time.
"But I'll probably look at next year as being my last big push at top-level cricket and I'll have plenty of time for family and friends after that.
"I'll be 40 at the end of next year and I think that's a nice round number to hang the hat up.
"This was looking like being an 8-12 week injury but I just didn't want to accept that.
"It's still unstable and I feel like I'm playing with an ankle brace on but whatever I need to do to get out there and compete to help our boys win, I'm going to do it."
