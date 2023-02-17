The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Brett Davies playing through the pain to help East Albury's finals quest

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 17 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Davies is preparing to lead East Albury into games against Albury and Tallangatta which are set to define their season. Pictures by Mark Jesser and Ash Smith

Medical advice suggests Brett Davies should not be playing cricket this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.