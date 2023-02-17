The Border Mail
Ready, set, record numbers register for Hume Bank City2City community run

AG
By Alice Gifford
February 17 2023 - 2:00pm
A record 1000 more people are expected to race in the Hume Bank City2City this weekend than in previous years. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Organisers are looking forward to a record number of racers participating in the Border's largest community run this weekend, with registrations nearing a third higher than last year.

