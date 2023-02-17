Ready, set, record numbers register for Hume Bank City2City community run

Organisers are looking forward to a record number of racers participating in the Border's largest community run this weekend, with registrations nearing a third higher than last year.
City2City committee chair Michelle Hudson said with registrations already surpassing the 2200 people who participated last year, this weekend's event was shaping up to be the largest yet.
"Registrations come in the last 48 hours before the event as people solidify their plans and decide mentally that they're going to do it, so then it's just the action of getting on and registering," Mrs Hudson said.
"We might get close to 4000, it might be 3800 competitors, which will be great."
The 15km first race for the City2City sets off from Dean street at 7.45am on Sunday. The most popular race, the 7.5km of 10km course Walk and Talk, begins at 8.25am.
