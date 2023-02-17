Times are changing in the Moloney household with sisters Allanah, Bethany and Brooklyn having left Billabong Crows to play Ovens and Murray netball with North Albury.
Life in the Hume League is all the trio have known until now but the chance to learn from one of the region's best at Bunton Park represented a golden opportunity.
North Albury coach Emily Browne, the reigning Toni Wilson medalist, has already proved inspirational for the siblings as they look to test themselves at the higher level.
Allanah, 23, said the time was right to come into town with her 20-year-old twin sisters.
"I'm looking forward to it," she said.
"I had a really good season last year at the Crows and I was just ready to push myself again.
"Even just getting feedback from people at the Crows, saying how much I'd improved my netball last season, I wanted to further it even more and get different advice from different people.
"It was between a couple of clubs but we had a few connections here at North Albury and we've heard a lot of good things about Emily Browne.
"The training sessions have been really good and we've learned a lot just over the last couple of weeks.
"Crows is all I've known so moving to a different club, not knowing any of the girls, it does feel like starting brand new. It is a little bit challenging but they're all very welcoming."
Brooklyn admitted she will miss the Billabong Crows netball crew on game day but didn't want to be left wondering 'what if?' when it came to her potential on court.
"It was a very big decision, just because of the community out at Oaklands," Brooklyn said.
"There's lot of families out there and we grew up out there.
"Coming into O and M, the competition is a higher level and we don't really know what to expect but it's good to be able to broaden our knowledge of netball.
'I reckon my netball's at a good stage at the moment, I've learned a lot from Rikki Robb and (older sister) Paige, they've taught me a lot growing up.
"But it'll be good to pick up knowledge from different people.
"Emily Browne knows a lot of stuff about netball and I reckon we'll learn some different perspectives from her.
"Netball means a lot to me.
"It's what we look forward to during the week, training on Thursdays, and it's the social side of netball as well as the competitive side.
"We've grown up with it all our lives, so it's all we know.
"We've had good mentors and that's made us love it."
Making new connections on and off the court will come with time but Bethany is also excited to continue the link-up with two players who know her better than anyone.
"Playing with my sister Paige (who is coaching the Crows' A-grade this year) for the last couple of years with her in my end of the court, she's been really inspiring," Bethany said.
"Us four all played A-grade together last year and that was a big moment for us.
"It was pretty emotional for our parents and it was a long time coming, I reckon.
"We're all evenly spread out across the court but I had my twin in the goals with me and that was pretty good because we played juniors together, we split up when we came into seniors and then we came back together.
"My game's come a long way since coming into seniors.
"During the junior years, we had the same team nearly every year but that switch-up of people playing in B-grade and A-grade meant there was a lot of different advice coming through.
"I've changed my netball style a little bit and it's come to a good point, I reckon, but I can still further that coming into O and M.
"I've known Sophia Kohlhagen for a while and watching her come from the Giants into North Albury, she improved a lot under Emily Browne last year."
Browne is excited to have the trio on board.
"They're the sort of people you want around the club and they're really good netballers," Browne said.
"With the Kohlhagens, Lieschkes and now the Moloneys, we're turning into a family affair and it's really good to watch.
"The twins have this sisterly bond where they just know where to throw and they're always there so it'll be good to watch them develop."
