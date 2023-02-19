OUR SAY: Pernicious little machines a cruel craving that's ruining so many lives

"Playing the pokies" is such a deceptively innocuous term.
It tells the lie that pumping money into a machine or more so a system hardwired to hand nothing back is a gentle little jaunt.
It suggests that it's something you would do that's not unlike taking the dog for a walk, or the family for a swim down at the public pool.
It negates the enormous harm that is done to the people who use these machines, and to their families and the wider community.
Many, many billions of dollars have been lost over the years by ordinary people thanks to these seemingly benign little machines, with their peppy tunes and showground-like flashing, colourful lights.
That enormous harm though persists, putting lie also to the puff-piece campaigns centred on "responsible gambling" and the like because sitting aside the addiction is another.
Over the past couple of decades, state governments have become hooked on the stamp duty bonanzas that have accompanied the boom in property prices.
But a far more pernicious addiction has been to the cut from poker machines' rivers of taxation gold.
Governments claim they are doing their best to address that harm through anti-gambling campaigns, paid for no doubt through some of that hard-earned shoved down the throat of poker machines.
The reality is governments won't ever phase-out poker machines because they need your money to spend.
Plans in NSW to introduce "cashless gaming", which will include mandatory self-imposed limits and cooling-off periods and breaks in play, certainly are a positive move.
But as Gateway Health Wodonga Gambler's Help co-ordinator Jody Riordan says, cashless gaming might help some people disassociate from the reality of what they are spending on gambling.
Yes, it would be best if pokies were removed from society altogether.
In the absence of the only true fix, we will no doubt as a society continue to battle this addiction that is as complex as it is damaging.
And as one solution after another is found to have its own fatal flaws, people's lives will continue to be destroyed.
