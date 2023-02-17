Weapon, ammo' stash in man's unit after telling cops he had pistol at home

A Lavington man told police he had a pistol at home when they stopped his car and served him with a firearms prohibition order.
But when they searched the unit he shared with his father they found much more.
The size of the arsenal, which included hundreds of ammunition rounds, was substantial, including sling shots and smoke grenades.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Jay Norman Crosbie that accumulating the prohibited weapons was a deeply concerning habit, especially given his use of methamphetamine and his Victorian record of serious firearms offences.
Crosbie, who was jailed for 18 months, was also suffering from an acute form of leukaemia diagnosed not long before he went into custody in late November.
Defence lawyer Hannah Straughan said while Crosbie had serious form for gun crimes, he had not reoffended in the 20 years since his release from prison in Victoria.
She said Crosbie immediately admitted to his crimes to police, but it was conceded that in totality his offending meant the threshold for a jail sentence had been crossed.
Crosbie pleaded guilty to a series of charges, including nine counts of possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit.
The disability pensioner was stopped as he drove along David Street, Albury, on November 24 at 12pm.
The previous day police were granted firearms prohibition and weapons prohibition orders related to Crosbie, which were served on him as he sat in his car.
Asked if he had any firearms, ammunition or prohibited weapons, Crosbie replied: "I have a pistol in my bedroom."
Soon after, police searched Crosbie's unit and uncovered four firearm barrels, a blow pipe, a flick knife, two spent smoke grenades, a spent sound and flash grenade, an operational flash grenade, a gel blaster that resembled a Glock pistol and three slingshots.
They also recovered 477 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition, 17 rounds of 30/06, 110 rounds of .308, 246 of 9mm ammunition and 149 rounds of .380.
Crosbie, who was also fined $3300, will be released on parole on September 23.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.