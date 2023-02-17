The Border Mail
After 20 months of crime-free living, Lavington man back in jail for illegal weapons

By Albury Court
February 18 2023 - 4:00am
Weapon, ammo' stash in man's unit after telling cops he had pistol at home

A Lavington man told police he had a pistol at home when they stopped his car and served him with a firearms prohibition order.

