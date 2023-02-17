The Border Mail

Loser of East Albury-Albury will be out of top six, if Tallangatta wins

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 17 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:03am
St Patrick's Josh Murphy throws the ball back to the keeper as Tallangatta's Matt Armstrong completes a run in last Sunday's T20 grand final. Pictures by Mark Jesser

The loser of Saturday's East Albury-Albury game will be out of the top six, if Tallangatta wins at home against Corowa in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

