The loser of Saturday's East Albury-Albury game will be out of the top six, if Tallangatta wins at home against Corowa in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
With only three rounds left, seven teams are batting for a finals berth.
Tallangatta sits half a win behind East (fifth) and Albury (sixth).
The Bushies will be buoyed by their thumping win over Wodonga Raiders last week, amassing one of the season's biggest scores with 5-283, but Corowa was outstanding in thrashing Albury by 88 runs.
Tallangatta also won the T20 grand final against St Patrick's last Sunday.
Elsewhere, North Albury faces St Patrick's in the top of the table clash.
North has a two-game break for the minor premiership, while the Patties scored a gritty three-wicket win over third-placed Lavington last Saturday.
North and St Pat's met in the first week of last year's finals with the Hoppers claiming a four-wicket win.
Belvoir hosts Wodonga, while New City was be chasing a second straight win and offload the wooden spoon at home to Wodonga Raiders.
The ladder (after round 19) is: North 87, St Pat's 75, Lavington 69, Belvoir 57, East 54, Albury 54; Tallangatta 51, Corowa 36, Wodonga 30, Raiders 30, New City 27.
Meanwhile, the district competition enters its penultimate round.
Bethanga and Kiewa are battling for a finals berth, but both face teams higher on the ladder.
Bethanga has the tougher test, albeit at home, against second-placed Baranduda, while Kiewa is away to fifth-placed Barnawartha Chiltern.
Meanwhile, Mount Beauty hosts Dederang, while the bottom two teams meet when Eskdale (eighth) hosts Howlong.
The ladder (after round 16) is: Yackandandah 69, Baranduda 51, Mt Beauty 51, Dederang 48, Barnawartha 45, Kiewa 42; Bethanga 36, Eskdale 18, Howlong 18.
And Hume enters its final round.
No teams outside the top six can push into finals, but there's still some movement possible within that top six.
Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock and Culcairn will meet for the second time in six days after the latter stunned the favourites in the T20 grand final.
The pair was the first to meet in the district-Hume-provincial second grade decider with Culcairn home by 14 runs.
Rand is home to Osborne in the battle of top three outfits, Henty hosts Walla, while Lockhart makes the trip to sixth-placed The Rock Yerong Creek.
