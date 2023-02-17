Lavington's Oscar Lyons has been handed the captaincy of the NSW Combined High Schools 1st XI.
Lyons becomes the first country cricketer since Matthew Gilkes, in 2015, to receive the honour.
Gilkes now plays in the Big Bash for Sydney Thunder.
"It's a very significant effort," Panthers assistant coach Chris Galvin said.
"For a young bloke who is competing with kids that go to big schools, where they've got cricket programs and they play Premier Cricket in Sydney, to have the faith shown in him by the coaches is absolutely massive.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"The development Oscar's shown has been through the roof. He's one of our best batters at training.
"It's not often you see kids who are willing to come out and play their shots.
"Sometimes it comes off for him and sometimes it doesn't but you never want to quell that instinct.
"Even though he might fail sometimes, we'll keep backing him to know that one day it could just win us a final."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.