PLUGGING into the senses to deliver relatable writing will be on the table at a new workshop.
Albury writer Robyne Young will help participants to use techniques such as descriptive language in her Sense-ational Writing workshop in Wodonga on Saturday, February 25.
"Whether people are writing short or long fiction, poetry, or non-fiction for example memoir, articles or blog posts, or just getting started on their writing journey, using descriptive language invites the reader into the situation or world the writer has created," she said.
"I sometimes think of the page as a canvas where you are continually adding texture and colour but instead of paint or some other medium you are using words - and it is easier to add or remove words than it is to repaint something you might not be happy with."
Young's most recent short story, The Uncashed Cheques in Castro's Drawer, was published in the Booranga Writers fourW33 anthology and she will travel to Sydney next month for the launch of Street Musicians: An Anthology of Romanian and Australian Writers that includes her poem, The Universal Orchestra.
"The poem is about musicians whose venues closed during the pandemic and through whose generosity their music was experienced by people all over the world through virtual rather than physical platforms," Young said.
Sense-ational Writing workshop runs at Hyphen on Saturday, February 25, 10am to 3pm.
Cost is $75, and bookings can be made at: robyneyoung.com.au
