Albury writer Robyne Young to deliver Sense-ational Writing workshop in Wodonga

By Jodie Bruton
Updated February 19 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 11:00am
Albury writer Robyne Young will help participants to use techniques such as descriptive language in her Sense-ational Writing workshop in Wodonga on Saturday, February 25.

PLUGGING into the senses to deliver relatable writing will be on the table at a new workshop.

Journalist

Local News

