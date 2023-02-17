Belvoir says it's not surprised unheralded quick David Perkins is the association's top wicket-taker as no player works harder in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Perkins has 31 wickets at 12.7, to lead Wodonga Raiders' Chanaka Ranaweera and Tallangatta's Sam Stephens by one.
"There's a lot of good bowlers, but we always thought going into the season Dave was in the top five," captain Drew Cameron suggested.
"When you don't play in the pathways system or rep cricket, you don't get the recognition, but I think that suits him to a tee, he's a pretty quiet kid, every Tuesday and Thursday training sessions, he charges in for an hour and half."
When you don't play in the pathways system or rep cricket, you don't get the recognition, but I think that suits him to a tee, he's a pretty quiet kid.- Drew Cameron
Perkins leads Ranaweera (30 at 11.7), Stephens (30 at 11.2), North Albury's Tom Hemsley (29 at 12.8) and Belvoir's Nick Green (26 at 16.7).
IN OTHER NEWS:
Tallangatta's Shoaib Shaikh (637 runs at 57.9) leads from North's Ben Fulford (464 at 46.4), Tallangatta's John Oswell (440 at 36.7), East Albury's Salinda Ushan (417 at 41.7), East's Matt Tom (404 at 36.7) and Cameron (365 at 40.6).
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.