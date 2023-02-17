AN EAST Albury Tennis Club administrator hopes brighter lights visible from nearby Borella Road will help attract more players.
The group on Friday scored $10,000 from NSW Sport Minister Alister Henskens in the government's Local Sport Grants Program.
It will be added to $40,000 in club funds to install LED lights across eight courts.
Secretary-treasurer Lynne Aylmore only expected a $2000 boost.
"When you see the LED lights (from Borella Road) there will really be a 'wow' factor," she said, suggesting they could draw more participants.
Using halogen lights the club has nearly 100 players who compete in night competitions each Wednesday and Thursday.
The lights are expected to be installed next month.
Other beneficiaries announced yesterday include the Corowa Clay Target Club ($10,000 for new throwers), Culcairn pony club ($6865 to replace fencing) and Lavington football-netball club ( $5150 for jumpers and netballs to aid needy).
Lavington junior football club received $3000 to access the Footy Smarts coaching program and the Ovens and Murray water polo association drew $9300 to upgrade equipment and assist with mentoring.
Albury Thunder junior rugby league club obtained $4500 to go towards the formation of an all-abilities team for the coming season.
Meanwhile, Mr Henskens also visited the Lauren Jackson stadium to discuss a planned upgrade with Albury mayor Kylie King.
He is a former director of Basketball NSW and began playing the sport aged 10.
That meant he is not going to make the error that Victorian Sport Minister Steve Dimopoulos did in parliament earlier this month when he spoke of "Lauren Jackson, the famous netballer".
"I may make other mistakes but not that one," Mr Henskens said on Friday.
"I've met Lauren many times, she is just an amazing person as well as an amazing basketballer.
"She is a wonderful daughter of Albury."
