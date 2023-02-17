The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

East Albury Tennis Club gets grant from NSW Sport Minister Alister Henskens

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 17 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Albury Tennis Club members Bob Watson, Yvonne Paull, Lynne Aylmore (holding an LED light) and Geoff Dunlop are set for better lit courts. Picture by Mark Jesser

AN EAST Albury Tennis Club administrator hopes brighter lights visible from nearby Borella Road will help attract more players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.