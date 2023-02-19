Scooter crook 'did it again' after police told him he was breaking road rules

A Lavington man caught riding an electric scooter told police he had no idea he was breaking the law, despite being warned by other police 15 minutes' earlier.
Dean Simon Wilson was an habitual traffic offender, Albury Local Court has heard, having 28 infringements on his record.
The 40-year-old failed to appear before magistrate Sally McLaughlin on several charges, including a second offence of being a never licensed person on the road.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms McLaughlin was told how police saw Wilson - who was jailed in September, 2020, over incidents including one where he threatened to set two people on fire - riding his electric scooter on November 25 about 10am.
Police said the scooter's capacity meant it was illegal to use without being both registered and insured.
"These types of devices must not be used on roads or any public areas such as footpaths, car parks and parks, and the rider is required to hold a class R driver's licence," he said.
The police activated their vehicle's warning devices and stopped Wilson at the corner of Kestrel Street, North Albury.
When asked for his licence, Wilson replied: "I don't have one."
He gave police his personal details then provided a negative result to a preliminary breath test for alcohol.
It was then police told Wilson that riding his scooter on a public road was illegal.
"I didn't know that, nobody has ever said anything."
When asked again about his licence, Wilson replied: "I've never had one."
Checks then revealed he previously had been charged seven times with riding an unregistered motor vehicle or scooter and for not having a licence.
"Therefore he is well-aware of (scooters) being illegal in the state of NSW," police said.
"A short time later, police were notified by (other) police that the accused was stopped 15 minutes prior for the same offences."
On that earlier occasion, Wilson was told riding his scooter was illegal and that the next time he would be charged.
Wilson, of Plover Street, was convicted and fined $3900.
