Lavington man Dean Simon Wilson had been charged 7 times over riding electric scooter

By Albury Court
February 20 2023 - 8:30am
Scooter crook 'did it again' after police told him he was breaking road rules

A Lavington man caught riding an electric scooter told police he had no idea he was breaking the law, despite being warned by other police 15 minutes' earlier.

