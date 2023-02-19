"Come as you are" is the message from a group of like-minded Border retirees with a love for learning.
Vice-president Pauline Ross said the Art Craft and Activities Group in Lavington was perfect for anyone wanting to try something new.
It is keen to recruit more members into its range of classes.
"The group is good for mental health and friendships. We want to keep the organisation running but we need to attract new members," Ms Ross said.
Based at Mirambeena Community Centre, the group has been operating for 18 years.
But Ms Ross said its ability to continue running activities "remains precarious".
The group runs on a Monday and Friday and has a range of arts and crafts avaliable, ranging from singing classes to needlework.
Ms Ross said the activities held depended solely on fundraising and memberships.
"We charge $20 per year for memberships and $15 per week for students to do one or two classes," she said.
"We would like to offer activities that might attract a younger cohort such as early retirees."
Ms Ross said she felt "right at home" when she joined 18 months ago.
"I joined because I was bored and live alone," she said.
"I wanted to meet new people and I quickly joined the committee"
President Robyn Bos said there were more than 100 people enrolled in courses, with some members' involvement stretching back several years.
"We have a lady who is 94 and enjoys coming in of a morning to paint," she said.
"Everyone is welcome to come along, there's something for everyone.
"It's a lovely group. We don't have a lot of money and the money we do get goes to the tutors each week, but everyone is happy and always positive. We try to keep costs low and affordable to help everyone."
Ms Bos said the group encouraged people to just show up "have a cuppa" and "get involved".
"It's also about connection," she said. "Some of the students really look forward to coming each week, there's lots of friendships formed. Most of our members are in their 70s and 80s," she said.
"We had obtained some grants a few years ago which have enabled it to remain viable. However, those funds are now running down and the organisation continues to be run by a small number of volunteers. It has no financial support for office, bookkeeping or administrative tasks."
Ms Bos hoped people would come along to give a class a go, or if they wanted to donate money they could do so by calling 0493 377 025.
