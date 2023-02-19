The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lavington's Art Craft and Activities Group need funding, and new members

SE
By Sophie Else
February 20 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Student Rose Brigden and watercolours tutor Graham Wade during one of the Art Craft and Activities Group's classes at the Mirambeena Community Centre in Lavington. Picture by Ash Smith

"Come as you are" is the message from a group of like-minded Border retirees with a love for learning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.