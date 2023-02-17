North Albury all-rounder Tom Hemsley maintains he's not phased by batting outside the top six in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Hemsley would bat in the top four in some other teams, but helped win the match for the Hoppers at No. 7 against Belvoir last week.
"I'm happy enough with that, it still tests you out game by game, some days you can go in at 4-20 and you've potentially still got the chance around 40 overs and other days you're coming in for the last five or 10 overs and have a bit more of a licence," he replied when quizzed on his batting.
The premiers were 6-130, chasing the Eagles' strong total of 7-218, with Hemsley (49 not out from 54 balls) and Haydyn Roberts (39no) guiding the team to victory.
And Hemsley is just as influential with the ball, sitting fourth in the wicket-takers with 29 at 12.8.
Despite being a two-time premiership player, he's still something of a quiet achiever, compared to higher profile players, like coach Matt Condon.
"I guess batting in the middle to lower order and then when I bowl, it's second change, we do have a couple of blokes that are more known, but for good reason too," he offered.
But while he's a quiet achiever with the bat and ball, Hemsley admits he's chirpy in the field.
"Ben Fulford is about the only bloke who beats me with the chat, there's a few of us who try and keep the team up and about."
