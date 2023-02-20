BORDER chicken baron Geoff Wright risked everything to open his first shop in Albury more than three decades ago.
Mr Wright left a good job at Campbell Soup Company in his hometown of Shepparton, sold his assets and shifted his young family to the Border.
"I had a baby and a pregnant wife, I sold the house and car and cashed in everything to put it into a chicken shop in Lavington," he recalled.
"We moved to Albury and had to rent a house and borrow money to start the business."
Having opened Ollie's Trolley at Lavington in 1987, Mr Wright ended up with 13 KFC stores, stretching from Wangaratta to Wagga.
Mr Wright's story is captured in a new podcast series by Albury Mad Mex franchisee Jim Ainsworth.
Mr Ainsworth said he had known Mr Wright for at least three decades of living on the Border.
"I've known him for 30 years and he even surprised me with his story," he said.
"The hoops he had to jump through to get a KFC franchise, for instance."
When KFC bought Ollie's Trolley, they removed every trace of the brand almost overnight.
"They went through my whole office and threw out any piece of paper with Ollies on it," Mr Wright said.
"They threw out a lot of my financial records with it!
"In just one day - Good Friday - we converted the whole store from Ollie's to KFC.
"We opened on the Saturday as KFC ... and the power of the brand!
"We did more than double what we did on the same Saturday the year before!
"The Sunday was the same; the first year we more than doubled what we'd done the previous year. Then it just grew exponentially!"
Mr Wright said his sales in Lavington outstripped the Albury store in no time.
"I bought the Albury store, then in 1997 I bought Wodonga, in 1999 I bought two stores in Wagga and one in Tumut. We also built six new stores; the Yarrawonga store has really come of age now and is good all year round."
Mr Ainsworth will publish podcast episodes about Border personalities monthly. Jim Ainsworth Podcast can be found at Spotify.
