Two Albury candidates quick to say they support local newspapers

Albury's sitting MP Justin Clancy has given an undertaking he will support regional media if re-elected.
Australian Community Media, the publisher of The Border Mail, has requested NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Labor leader Chris Minns make a commitment on the issue.
In the leadup to the NSW election on March 25, we asked Albury's local candidates two questions about their willingness to support local news.
Mr Clancy answered 'yes' to both questions without elaborating, while Labor candidate Marcus Rowland told The Border Mail he was not in a position to answer the questions.
"This has to go through head office," he said. "NSW Labor will be making a statewide announcement in relation to ACM over the next few days."
Greens candidate Eli Davern answered 'yes' to both questions, with a caveat for the first question, saying he agreed governments should support local media with advertising if it was informative and "not for for political gain".
"I think that if advertising is about state matters, and informing the voters and the community, well, then yes, that should be the case," he said.
"You know, we talk a lot about consultative, local municipal councils. And I think that when we have DAs, and other applications before council, it's really important that community are aware of it. And there's as much notification and promotion around them as possible. So yes."
Mr Davern went on to say: "It's incredibly important that we have local media that can report on local issues and be a voice for the community.
"A free and fair press is a critical part of our democracy. And in today's age of fake news and digital media, we need reliable sources of information close to home."
