A development custom-designed to meet the physical and logistical needs of six people living with a disability on the Border is under way.
A ceremony took place on Friday February 17 to mark the beginning of construction of the Alldis Avenue accommodation in Lavington, with representatives from the construction company and disability community speaking at the occasion.
Albury Council mayor Kylie King thanked specialist disability accommodation (SDA) company Canopy Living for persevering with the project despite construction supply and pandemic disruptions, and congratulated council's Access and Inclusion Committee member Liz Yates for her continued advocacy.
Ms Yates, who uses a wheelchair, said specialist housing was needed to address inaccessible and unsafe housing options in the region.
"This is an exciting day," Ms Yates said. "It is great that we can get this kind of accommodation to suit people with a disability.
"We need purpose-built houses that will suit us because it is very hard to find any accommodation the council."
NDIS demand data for November identified 129 residents in need of SDA across the Albury region, which is an increase in the number of people seeking accommodation as well as a two-person decrease in the number of people living in an SDA dwelling.
Canopy Living chief executive executive Adam Strong said the empty lot should be approved for occupancy as early as July, after overcoming considerable pandemic and supply issues.
"There are currently 98 people living in a SDA dwelling in Albury. There's 29 who are in SDA dwellings that are seeking an alternative and there's another two who are not currently in SDA who are seeking a dwelling," Mr Strong said.
Mr Strong said locating vacant land was often the most challenging part of building specialised disability accommodation, particularly in established cities or in the midst of a housing supply shortage.
"We've taken our interaction with the SDA environment slowly and with great care and purpose," Mr Strong said.
"Our persistence has culminated in a unique option for those looking to engage a partner to design and build their ideal SDA approved home. We are ready to make a positive difference to the lives of those who need it most. This project is just the beginning."
