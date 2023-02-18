The Border Mail
Canopy Living disability housing project begins as wait list grows for Albury

By Alice Gifford
February 18 2023 - 11:30am
Albury City Access Committee member Liz Yates and Canopy Living chief executive Adam Strong turn the first sod at the site of a new specialist disability development. Picture by Mark Jesser.

A development custom-designed to meet the physical and logistical needs of six people living with a disability on the Border is under way.

