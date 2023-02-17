The voting age should be lowered to reflect the political maturity of modern teenagers, say NSW Greens.
On February 17 Greens candidates Amanda Cohn and Eli Davern announced the party's state election youth policy, which includes introducing voluntary voting for 16 year olds and funding for the NSW Electoral Commission to match its Victorian counterpart.
They were joined by MP and spokesperson for young people Abigail Boyd, who said lowering the voting age would "invigorate and expand" democracy in the state.
"It is so clear that 16 and 17 year olds are capable of being fully involved in our democracy," Dr Cohn said.
"They can provide informed consent for a medical procedure. We know from neuroscience that they have the capacity to consider the risks, benefits and long-term consequences of a decision."
Greens candidate for the Albury electorate Eli Davern, who is the youngest person on the NSW Greens ticket, said lowering the voting age was a matter of equity.
"16 and 17 year olds can work, they can pay taxes and they can drive," Mr Davern said.
"In my books, if you can pay taxes you should be able to vote. It's to make sure that you are putting forward your ideas and ensuring there are people in parliament representing your views."
The NSW Greens youth policy proposes to introduce voluntary voting for 16 and 17 year olds, as well as to allow 14 year olds to enrol.
Failing to vote would carry no penalty for the newly enfranchised cohort, and would be in effect for the 2024 local government elections.
