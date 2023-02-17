The Bandits have signed a rarity, a workhorse who can also entertain in the National Basketball League 1.
US swing player Jamir Coleman, who's played overseas previously, only arrived on the Border on Thursday night, but was introduced this morning as the club's second import.
"He's an aggressive player who wants to get to the basket," delighted club president Luke Smith explained.
"He's probably a workhorse, but also shows a bit of flair, he should bring some excitement with a few dunks."
He's an aggressive player who wants to get to the basket. He's probably a workhorse, but also shows a bit of flair, he should bring some excitement with a few dunks.- Bandits' president Luke Smith on import Jamir Coleman
Coleman is around 196cms and has been compared to the club's 2015 championship winner Cory Dixon.
"Cory's been one of the best players we've had (in the past decade), I think he'll definitely be one of the crowd favourites," he said.
Coleman will look to combine with centre Mike Parks, who's 206cms.
"He has strength, he'll be strong under the basket and hopefully get some good rebounding stats," Smith stated.
"We're hoping he breaks a couple of backboards, just not here at home (laughs).'
Parks will guarantee the Bandits field one of their biggest sides in recent years.
"I think the men's group is looking really good, they've got some size," Smith revealed.
The Bandits missed the playoffs, but both recruits are desperate to help the club replicate the women's success in claiming last year's championship.
IN OTHER NEWS:
They start their season at home on March 11.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.