SUMMER SERIES: Love, friendship and gratitude wraps up life's lessons

Summer has only days left to run, officially, but the insights shared with The Border Mail over the season need never end.
Not all of it has been easy reading, with violence, tragedy, poverty and ill-health featuring among their stories.
We appreciate the openness and honesty of participants willing to talk about such hardships, some past, some still impacting their lives.
At times these negative situations are seen differently in hindsight, even as a valuable opportunity for growth.
"You can keep saying poor us or you can get better, not bitter, and not let your past define who you are meant to be."
Now he values the freedoms of Australian life, where people can dress and speak as they like.
"People take these things for granted but in some other parts of the world, people don't have this many freedoms in their life," he said.
"So we are very lucky and fortunate to live in this free society."
"I know ultimately that my purpose is to help other kids with this," she said.
"If I had the proper education it might not have stopped my assault, but I could have protected myself better and I would have told someone a lot sooner; I didn't tell anybody until I was 18."
Making the most of opportunities, embracing the chance to live in new places and the universal connection of sport are other themes arising from the summer series.
"One of life's gifts is to have the opportunity to live among a completely different culture to what you're used to," he said.
Not surprisingly, money and material possessions figure little in the various discussions - no one rejoices over their flashy car or share portfolio.
Instead, they're keen to promote those aspects of our existence that are less tangible but far more rewarding - love, friendship, attitude and being true to yourself.
"There's always shadows in every room, try to be a light," she said.
