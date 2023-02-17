A driver allegedly caused collisions and near-misses through Wangaratta's main streets on Thursday, February 16.
A 40-year-old Queensland man has been charged with more than 20 offences following the incidents and was due in Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Friday.
"It was reported a 4WD towing a trailer was involved in multiple collisions and incidents where the driver was seen to allegedly cross onto the wrong side of the road, reportedly ran red lights and was involved in several near misses," police said in a statement.
"The collisions occurred in the vicinity of Parfitt, Greta and Riley roads, Hanley and Mason streets and the Hume Freeway."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Members of the public rang Triple-0, with the man arrested by officers after he fled from his vehicle and was seen walking along the freeway.
"It is believed a number of vehicles were forced to swerve from the road to avoid hitting the man including a B-double which had to come to a complete stop," police said.
The 40-year-old man has been charged with:
Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam vision who hasn't already spoken to police to come forward.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto crimestoppersvic.com.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.