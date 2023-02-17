ALBURY MP Justin Clancy is "destined" to be a NSW government minister, his supporters were told on Friday (February 17) as he officially began his re-election bid.
NSW Sport Minister Alister Henskens made the forecast as he launched Mr Clancy's campaign at Noreuil Park in Albury.
"I believe he's destined for a ministerial position, his future is looking very bright," Mr Henskens told the Liberal Party faithful.
Speaking later to the media, Mr Henskens cited Mr Clancy's intelligence and passion as reasons for his assessment.
"He's one of our best new talent and I'm just convinced he's going to go a long way," Mr Henskens said.
Mr Clancy said he would welcome "an opportunity to serve further in a ministry, in a cabinet, particularly a Perrottet cabinet" referring to NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, who he described as having a "powerful vision" for the state. .
"I'd love to be able to serve in that capacity but at the same time it's a privilege just serving this community," Mr Clancy said.
In his launch speech, Mr Clancy reflected on his father Terence Clancy who died last July after spending the bulk of his life as a farmer.
He said his dad, who worked on the land from 15, spoke wistfully about being missed opportunities and being a jack of all trades.
"I'll turn that on the head because I'll say I'm passionate about being a jack of all trades," Mr Clancy said before reeling off his commitment to improve health, education, domestic violence, road, transport and manufacturing.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I'm challenging myself to do my best for our community and that is something that inspires me each day, not to talk about one thing but to make sure that I am there able to represent you, our community, in absolutely every aspect of where government can help make your life better."
Joining Mr Clancy at the launch were ex-Albury MP Greg Aplin, Albury deputy mayor Steve Bowen, Benambra MP Bill Tilley and Albury RSL sub-branch president Graham Docksey.
His Labor rival for next month's NSW election, Marcus Rowland, will launch his campaign on Saturday night (February 18).
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.