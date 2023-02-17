Wangaratta Rovers' star footballer Brodie Filo is a strong contender to claim his third Nichols Medal in the Top End.
The 32-year-old is starring for Nightcliff in the Northern Territory Football League's Premier competition and while he missed last week, he's back for Saturday, February 18's final round clash.
"Brodie Filo is dominating up here, I think he might have had 40 (touches in his last game) or something silly like that," Southern Districts' Jack Sexton said.
Brodie Filo is dominating up here ... he did a number on us a few weeks ago, he got going and it was goodbye.- Jack Sexton
"He did a number on us a few weeks ago, he got going and it was goodbye for us."
Sexton also met Filo in last year's Ovens and Murray Football League preliminary final, where the former's Pigeons proved too strong for Rovers.
Filo won the NTFL's best and fairest in 2015-16 and 2019-20.
Club stalwart and president Graeme Shaw said it's hard to say whether Filo has played better at Nightcliff.
"He was part of it when we won three in a row, he was an integral part of the team then and he's just as integral now," he said.
Filo boasts a tremendous record in best and fairest awards.
He won the O and M's Morris Medal in 2018 and has also claimed Bendigo Football League's top award.
Filo is also working with the club's juniors, passing on his vast experience.
"He's doing some training with the under 16s, doing some specialised work with them," Shaw offered.
Filo will play Darwin Buffaloes in next weekend's elimination final against Rover Tom Baulch.
