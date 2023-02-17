From Dublin to the Murray: Robert Brown's arrival to The Crossing Place

Robert Brown was the first person of European origin to settle on the site of Albury.
Born in Dublin, c1813, he was the second child of blacksmith Edward Brown and his wife Bridget.
In 1822, Edward was sentenced to transportation for life for "administering an unlawful oath", arriving in Sydney in 1823. In 1824, he successfully applied for free passage for his family to come to NSW. On October 7, 1828, Bridget Brown, with her four children, including 15-year-old Robert, arrived in Sydney from Ireland.
Robert Brown arrived at The Crossing Place on the Hume (later Murray) River after driving cattle from Sydney in 1835-36 accompanied by his brother-in-law, Aime Huon (husband of Robert's sister Mary).
Brown quickly established a hut and store near the Hovell Tree. He had help from an Indigenous man known as Merriman, who was said to have showed Brown where to sow crops above flood level as well as working as his ferryman.
In 1838, Brown was advertising in Sydney newspapers his "Store and House of Accommodation, on the Hume River, Port Phillip Crossing Place, where he has constantly on sale an assortment of Wines and Spirits."
Brown took up the Collendina Run west of Corowa, opposite the junction of the Murray and Ovens rivers, in 1841. The following year he married Anne Crowe in Campbelltown.
That same year, he established the Hume Inn, Albury's first hotel, near the corner of Hume Street and Wodonga Place. Robert and Anne's first child, Frances Jane (known as Fanny), was born on July 24, 1843, said to be the first European child born in Albury.
Brown built the first punt across the river and did well as a businessman. The Sydney Morning Herald reported in 1844 that "Mr Brown has lately built one of the finest houses on the Sydney and Goulburn road, at a cost upwards of £2000," a very considerable sum in those days.
In 1845, the Browns moved to Collendina, where eight of their 10 children were born.
Robert still maintained his interest in Albury. He convened the first meeting that resulted in the formation of the Albury and Murray River Agricultural & Horticultural Society in 1857.
Brown's parents moved to Albury and Edward took over a blacksmith business before they too moved to Collendina. Robert Brown died at Collendina on February 12, 1879. Robert and Anne, and both Robert's parents, are buried in the Mulwala cemetery.
