From Dublin to the Murray: Robert Brown's arrival to The Crossing Place

By Greg Ryan, Albury & District Historical Society
February 18 2023 - 10:30am
A historic photograph of Collendina on the Murray River. The property was the residence of R Brown Esquire, JP. Picture supplied by Albury & District Historical Society

Robert Brown was the first person of European origin to settle on the site of Albury.

