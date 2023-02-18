YOUR SAY: Personal choices matter, but leaders must drive climate action

People like Noelle ignore that our entire society is structured in a way that avoiding fossil fuels products is nearly impossible.
Any Australian is aware that our poorly planned cities make us car dependent, whether we like it or not.
The food we purchase is often packaged with plastic, whether we like it or not.
Fighting climate change is something governments must lead.
We are playing catch-up to redevelop our cities with a focus on people, not cars.
We must drastically reduce the kinds of food we consume. Production of goods needs to become decentralised and ethically and environmentally responsible.
Individual choices matter, but are not enough. Laws must be passed to prevent such profound damage to the planet from ever occurring again.
The human species must change its lifestyle and relationship with the planet.
To argue otherwise is evidence we are unable to grasp science.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Many of those living in this area who have travelled to Beechworth might well be aware of the significant black spots on the Wodonga-Beechworth road and on the Beechworth-Tarrawingee road to Wangaratta.
After nearly being caught with car engine trouble on the Wangaratta road, I wrote to Telstra in May last year, but have just discovered that the letter was 'lost'.
Recently I wrote back to Telstra's chief executive Vicki Brady after contacting their complaints office asking detailed questions in relation to why the problem still exists.
I received a very vague explanation and after emailing back was advised the matter was 'resolved'.
I understand our local MP Dr Helen Haines has undertaken substantial representation on this matter and believe many would be very interested for her advice on why this problem still exists.
Regarding the letter about Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Small beats big. Taliban ousted Russia, Viet Cong ousted America and its allies. Might does not make right.
What you have said is that big powerful countries can just walk in and take over smaller weaker countries with no consequences. Will you maintain the same argument when China walks into Australia?
