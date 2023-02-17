Howlong product Ebony Hoskin admits she's been surprised by her development to the NSW cricket team.
The 19-year-old moved to Sydney last June, hoping to improve her cricket, but without a contract.
Eight months later, the right arm bowler is a regular in the state side.
"I had to make sacrifices, I really wanted to make a career out of cricket, I know that I had to make the move at the time, and was given the opportunity to train with the (NSW) Breakers in the pre-season," she revealed.
Prior to making the full-time move to Sydney, Hoskin had spent part of the previous season making the 530-km trip to play grade cricket for Campbelltown Camden.
"We have to thank Lisa Kuschert for her help with Ebony," father Aaron Hoskin stated.
"Lisa lives in Camden and Ebony was able to stay there while playing grade, so the stars just aligned."
A former NSW player herself, Lisa Kuschert is also a Border product.
The Hoskin family is good friends with top cricketer Catherine Wood, who is Lisa's sister.
Ebony started the 2022-23 pre-season training with NSW, but a couple of injuries opened the way for her to debut for NSW last September.
It came at such late notice, only dad was able to make it and he was invited into the circle when Ebony was handed her cap by Sammy-Jo Johnson.
"There were a few tears, we both did, after I got the cap presented I was able to share a moment with dad, that was pretty special and the most memorable moment of the season," Ebony said.
"A lot of the girls in the Breakers' program are from the country, so they know how hard it can be to move away from family.
"I was surprised at how the season progressed, I've really just tried to be a sponge and soak up as much information and knowledge as I can.
"I feel like every training session I am improving, you just try to take on as much as you can.
"When you're in the field, the ball comes to you a lot quicker than grade cricket, so I've really worked hard on my fielding, trying to get down a lot lower and earlier to limit any fumbles or misfields.
When you're in the field, the ball comes to you a lot quicker than grade cricket, so I've really worked hard on my fielding, trying to get down a lot lower and earlier to limit any fumbles or misfields. Our bowling coach Grant Lambert has worked with me on my action, trying to be a lot tighter in my delivery stride and my gather.- Ebony Hoskin on some of her improvements
"Our bowling coach Grant Lambert has worked with me on my action, trying to be a lot tighter in my delivery stride and my gather, I feel a lot more consistency has come out of my bowling this season.
"And in batting, I'm trying to be more game aware, try and get myself off strike to keep the strike batter on."
Aaron says it's been a whirlwind.
"I've always told Ebony that if you want something, you've got to go and get it," he suggested.
"The way she goes about life in general makes us both (wife Rikki) so proud.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Ebony is always bubbly, always driven, she was always getting up early, going to the gym."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.