WODONGA'S civic and business leaders are saddened an artificial meat factory is shutting after $20 million was invested in setting it up.
V2food is closing its operation in Moloney Drive which opened in December 2020 after a building formerly used for paper processing was markedly revamped and altered.
Chief growth officer Andrew May told The Border Mail a change in sourcing ingredients, which means "upstream protein extraction" will not occur in Wodonga as first anticipated, was a trigger for the pending closure.
The manufacture of specific ingredients and research and development had occurred at the plant.
Last April about 25 people worked at the factory, Mr May declined to state how many were there now.
Some are expected to remain on the Border and others will be given the chance to work for v2food in Melbourne, Sydney or Brisbane.
Timing for a transfer of operations and closure date will be clearer over months.
Mayor Ron Mildren reflected that it was disappointing for the city.
"It's a sad day to see any business close," he said.
"Given the investment they've got in it it would be good to see them make profits on their investment, like any business that invests in our community."
Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin said the company was a member of his organisation and he made an ultimately unsuccessful bid to have former v2food chief and founder Nick Hazell speak at a function last year.
"Obviously, the company has seen the need to restructure but it's disappointing something world leading, that they were building here in Wodonga, is not going to go forward," he said.
"It's sad to see it go because it had a big amount of potential.
"The whole world is going to need meat substitutes in decades to come."
