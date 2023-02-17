The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga v2food factory closing after meat substitute process shift

By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 17 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 6:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The near empty car park at the v2food factory in Wodonga on Friday (February 17) reflects the lack of expansive production at the site in Moloney Drive. Picture by Mark Jesser

WODONGA'S civic and business leaders are saddened an artificial meat factory is shutting after $20 million was invested in setting it up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.