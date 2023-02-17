Two separate fires in Yarrawonga on Friday, February 17, have destroyed a caravan and damaged a house.
The caravan fire on Loop Track, near Cobram Road, started just before 11am and began to spread into a small area of grass.
Country Fire Authority units from Yarrawonga, Cobram East and Burramine responded to the blaze, which measured about eight metres by four metres.
A CFA spokeswoman said the fire was brought under control and deemed safe within half an hour of the first reports.
Just before 4pm, five CFA units responded to reports of an air conditioner smoking on Steneker Crescent, which runs into Catrina Street.
"Crews discovered fire was spreading to the roof space," a CFA spokeswoman said.
The firefighters required breathing apparatus and Ambulance Victoria was called to the scene.
By 5.21pm, the incident had been deemed safe.
Yarrawonga Police said the fire was not suspicious while Ambulance Victoria told The Border Mail at 6pm there had been no patients at that stage.
The CFA issued advice notices for both incidents to alert nearby residents about any visible smoke.
