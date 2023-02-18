The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

367 Bellevue Street sold for more than $1.3 million in North Albury

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated February 18 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A renovated house at 367 Bellevue Street, North Albury sold for more than $1.3 million on Saturday, February 18. Picture by Stean Nicholls Real Estate

A prestige property in North Albury smashed all expectations when a buyer made a winning bid of more than $1.3 million on Saturday, February 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.