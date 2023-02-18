A prestige property in North Albury smashed all expectations when a buyer made a winning bid of more than $1.3 million on Saturday, February 18.
More than 100 people were at the auction of the extensively renovated property at 367 Bellevue Street.
Agent Jack Stean, of Stean Nicholls Real Estate in Albury, said there had been considerable interest in the property throughout the campaign.
But the end result for the four-bedroom, two-bathroom weatherboard property - renovated just last year - was still quite a surprise, albeit an extremely pleasant one for the vendor.
Mr Stean said a family had bought the property to make it their home.
"It was really a knock-out property," he said, noting the house had been transformed to a very high standard.
That was one of four properties Stean Nicholls sold on Saturday February 18 spread across North Albury, Table Top and Thurgoona.
A three-bedroom house in Table Top sold for close to $1.3 million.
A four-bedroom house in Thurgoona sold for more than $600,000.
In another auction the same day, Wodonga Real Estate sold a five-bedroom property. Bidding began at $650,000, with the property passed in at $730,000 and later sold for $735,000.
Agent Clint Ilsley of Wodonga Real Estate said he was really happy with the sale of the Cole Court house, which went to a family.
"It couldn't get much better, with an inground pool and a premium location with a school near by," Mr Ilsley said.
Mr IIsley said the property market was normalising after a period where there had been "a frenzy of buyers".
"There was a lot of interest for the house," he said. "It was typical of an auction in these conditions, but the main thing is we got the job done on the day."
