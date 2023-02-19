Labor's candidate for the upcoming NSW election says his party will tackle a critical shortage of nurses and teachers in the Albury area.
Marcus Rowland said his party was also committed to turning around the long-standing neglect of the region's roads.
He launched his campaign in Thurgoona on Saturday night, February 18, supported by senior Labor NSW MP Tara Moriarty, federal member for Hunter Dan Repacholi and Labor upper house candidate Stephen Lawrence, of Dubbo.
In a room of about 60 people at the Thurgoona Country Golf Club, Mr Rowland paid tribute to his entire team in his launch speech, but specifically to his wife, Lauren "who has stuck with me throughout the whole campaign".
Mrs Rowland said her husband's dedication to the people of NSW showed in his enthusiasm for change.
Mr Repacholi is a five-time Olympian and a Commonwealth Games gold medallist in shooting who took over from the high-profile Joel Fitzgibbon at the 2022 election.
Despite the Liberals' Justin Clancy holding the seat by a considerable margin, Mr Rowland said he held out real hope of making inroads for Labor as he had "a great team" behind him "ensuring we're running our own race".
He said the advocacy won't stop if not elected.
Mr Rowland highlighted federal Labor's allocation of $250,000 to upgrade the women's change rooms at Sarvaas Park - which were used mainly by Albury Thunder Junior Rugby League Club - as an example of genuine support for Albury.
"It's exciting the federal Labor party is committed to sport and females in sport," he said.
"It's that all-inclusive approach that Labor is trying to push."
Mr Rowland said he was about "integrity, honesty and hard work".
"It's turning up when things are tough, when things are hard, listening to people's thoughts and opinions," he said.
"It's not something we've had in the past 12 years."
Mr Rowland said the people of Albury had the choice of a fresh start under Labor "or another four years of neglect".
"I think (the launch) reflects that the region is ready for change, the fact we've got a room full of people from different backgrounds, we've got students here from different high schools, teachers, nurses and mental health practitioners and my family really counts for something," Mr Rowland said.
"People are here who are true believers of the Labor faith and looking out for the people; it's impressive to see many people are ready for the change to occur.
"It shows the effort that not only have I put in but the team has put in, but we aren't done yet, we've got five weeks to go. There are still hundreds of thousands of people to speak to, which we plan on doing.
"We've all worked really hard for the past six months."
Mr Lawrence said he was impressed by Mr Rowland's keen can-do attitude.
"Marcus is strongly campaigning on issues such as health and education, and the message he is sending out is so important," Mr Lawrence said.
Mr Repacholi said people in areas such as Albury were not having their voices heard.
"Their members aren't doing the job the right way, that's why," he said.
"Our job is people and we want to do the best we can for the region.
"It's simple - at the end of the day the more people you talk to the more chance you have of them voting for you."
Mr Repacholi said the government had failed the state's residents in many ways, having "not improved roads, not improved education, health - we could go on".
