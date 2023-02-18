Albury fought back from the brink to keep their season alive with a dramatic win over East Albury at Alexandra Park on Saturday.
Last season's grand finalists were in all sorts of trouble at 5/16, knowing a defeat was likely to see them drop out of the top six with only one game and a bye to come before finals.
But Albury's tail wagged, pushing them up to 144 all out with Shan Bhaiya (36), Seb Botes (27) and Caleb Martin (18) all playing crucial knocks.
East Albury then capitulated to 66 all out, with only Caleb Hobbs (32) posting a score of note.
Kade Brown picked up 3-3, Botes claimed 2-11 and Bhaiya finished with 2-28 from eight overs.
The win lifts Albury to fifth, while the Crows have fallen below Tallangatta into seventh.
"The last two weeks, we've shown a bit of resilience down that lower-order," Albury captain Ross Dixon said.
"But at 5/16 and 7/70, I thought I'd be home by 3.30 and we wouldn't be in this situation.
"Those scores down the order were useful and the bowling unit was fantastic."
Albury's bottom four outscored their top seven by 87 runs to 42, with Bhaiya's determined innings at No.10 pivotal.
"At times, we lost our way but the objective was to bat the overs and keep the scoreboard ticking," he said.
"Roy played a decent hand as well; we just wanted to bat five overs and look at the next five and it played out pretty well.
"We always wanted something to have a crack at and we never really looked at the scoreboard, it was just about batting time.
"When we got to 140, we always knew that with our bowling attack, we would have a fair chance."
Dixon's stunning catch in the gully to get rid of Miles Hemann-Petersen was a dagger in East Albury's heart, with eight players dismissed for six or less on a train wreck of a scorecard.
Albury's captain was left to juggle the joy of winning with the concern around another top-order failure.
"I think we just flip the order next week and see how we go," Dixon joked.
"No, we've got to get better facing that first hour but let's not dwell on it now. We'll deal with that internally and move on. Hopefully this gives us some momentum going forward.
"Next week's a mini-final and if you win four games of cricket, you win a flag. Momentum's everything now.
"You draw a line in the sand, whatever's happened before today and even today, we start on Tuesday at training and we go from there."
