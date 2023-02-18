Matt Condon fired an ominous warning to the rest of the competition after Saturday's win over premiership rivals St Patrick's.
The reigning premiers have won seven games on the bounce since the turn of the year to secure top spot on the ladder and the double chance come March.
But Condon, who shared a century stand with David Farrell in the four-wicket win at Bunton Park, insists the Hoppers' best is yet to come.
"You look around the rooms and there's a lot of motivation there," the coach-captain said.
"But the most pleasing thing for me is we haven't strung a full game of cricket together this side of Christmas.
"We've identified what we need to work on, with individual players, and I expect a very strong response come finals time."
Having been put in to bat, St Patrick's laid themselves a decent platform at 3/162 with Mitchell O'Brien playing patiently for his 58 off 95 balls.
But once O'Brien departed, caught behind off Blake Elliott, five wickets fell for the addition of just 34 runs.
Tendai Chisoro was busy, scoring 36 off 35 balls, but Patties closed their 50 overs on a below-par 8/196.
Haydyn Roberts finished with 3-28 and there were two wickets each for Elliott and Tom Hemsley, with Ryan Addison (1-19) also chipping in.
"The most pleasing part was the way we came back with the ball," Condon said.
"They got off to a flying start and had every right to make 250-plus so to keep them under 200 was a huge tick for the bowlers.
"I think it's a mental thing in the chase, seeing a two at the start of your total rather than seeing a one.
"But 200 is only four an over so it's a reasonably comfortable chase as long as we bat out the overs."
Condon opened the batting and hit 67 at better than a run a ball, with seven fours and three sixes.
Farrell contributed 46 to the partnership and Callum Langlands then steered North Albury to victory with a circumspect 38 not out.
There was a third successive duck for Anthony Hartshorn but the Hoppers reached their target with almost three overs to spare.
"I always enjoy batting with Faz," Condon said.
"St Pat's bowled well up top and we took our medicine early but once we got ourselves set, we really cashed in.
"Run rate is not our problem. We've got quite an aggressive top order and the plan is always to get in front of the game, to make it easier for the guys behind us, so there's no scoreboard pressure when the ball gets soft later on."
North Albury now sits on 93 points, three games clear of the pack with only two to play. The Hoppers face Wodonga (away) and Raiders (home) before finals.
