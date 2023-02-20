YOUR SAY: Can we afford to ignore the hospital funding that's offered?

Every time you raise this, you send a message to government there is no local consensus and given the competing demands on them, governments will prioritise their budgets accordingly. Add to this you are trying to align two governments in remote capital cities with no understanding of local circumstances and a tendency to assess cross border issues only looking at their own state's data and population numbers on their own side of the border. You may think your representations can alter this, but the system of assessment is well entrenched.