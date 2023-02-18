The Border Mail
Belvoir's Drew Cameron hits 50 not out in five-wicket win over Wodonga

Andrew Moir
Updated February 19 2023 - 11:12am, first published 10:23am
Belvoir skipper Drew Cameron has had a consistent season and will be a vital element as the Eagles plan a return to finals.

Belvoir captain Drew Cameron pushed past 400 runs for the season in the team's comfortable five-wicket win over Wodonga on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

