Belvoir captain Drew Cameron pushed past 400 runs for the season in the team's comfortable five-wicket win over Wodonga on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The classy No. 4 struck an unbeaten 50 to carry his aggregate to 415 at 46.1
The visitors were buoyed by the return of their own skipper in Bob Jackson, who also top-scored.
Jackson has a coaching role with the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash, with the team snapping a finals drought in the recently completed competition.
In his first provincial game since round 10 on December 3, Jackson carried the innings with a patient 45 from 95 deliveries, with two boundaries.
No. 10 Byron Hales was the next highest scorer with 18 not out, the pair sharing an unbeaten 35-run stand.
The association's leading wicket-taker David Perkins continued his fine form with 3-28 from 10 overs, taking his haul to 34, while club president Brad Freake also chipped in with 3-20 from 10.
Cameron struck a six and seven boundaries in his half-century from 73 balls, while Nick Green (19) and Darcy Norman (18) also provided handy contributions.
Belvoir needs to win at least one of its last two games to guarantee a finals berth, but the competition is still so tight, it could finish as high as second.
The Eagles meet non-finalists Wodonga Raiders (away) and Corowa (home).
Meanwhile, perennial contenders Wodonga face a battle to avoid the wooden spoon.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Last season's preliminary finalists sit second last on 30 points, half a win ahead of New City.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.