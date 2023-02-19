The Border Mail
Osborne's Joe Perryman and Rand's Will Swift hit centuries in CAW Hume

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 19 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 11:33am
Joe Perryman is a fine all-rounder, but it was his batting which destroyed Rand in the final round, cracking an unbeaten century. He also captained in brother Ed's absence.

Osborne's Joe Perryman hit his maiden first grade century in a crackerjack clash against Rand, which saw the rarity of two tons on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga.

