Osborne's Joe Perryman hit his maiden first grade century in a crackerjack clash against Rand, which saw the rarity of two tons on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga.
Four-hundred and one runs were scored as Perryman posted an incredible 103 not out, after only coming to the crease in the 16th over, in the visitors imposing 2-210 from 40 overs.
Rand's Will Swift took up the challenge and plastered 113, smacking three sixes and 14 boundaries, as the home team finished on 9-191.
"It was like a final, the full 80 overs on a hot afternoon, Joe set us up, that's the I've seen him bat," team-mate and club president Darren Howard remarked.
John Ryan chipped in with 55 as Osborne posted 56, 56 and the unbeaten 98-run partnership for the opening, second and third wickets respectively.
Swift and Brayden Ralston (27) combined for a 136-run third-wicket stand, with the home team looking a strong chance to claim an unlikely victory at 2-146.
"Will Swift looked like he was going to take the game away from us, fortunately we got him caught on the boundary with about three overs to go and the game swung," Howard suggested.
Swift was out at 7-186 as Rand lost 6-41.
Elsewhere, Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock sealed the minor premiership with an eight-wicket win over Culcairn.
The pair had met in the T20 grand final only six days previously where Culcairn posted an upset win.
However, Matt Heagney's 6-20 destroyed any hopes of another shock.
Meantime, The Rock Yerong Creek belted Lockhart.
Opener Ryan Kirkwood (85) and No. 3 Todd Hannam (55) helped the home outfit to 8-298 as Lockhart replied with 9-93.
And Walla blasted Henty by 95 runs, with Tom Simmons striking 57 in the 7-171, with Henty skittled for only 76.
The final ladder is: Brock-Burrum 78, Osborne 75, Rand 66, Walla 48, TRYC 48, Henty 45; Culcairn 33, Lockhart 27, Holbrook 24.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It means Brock-Burrum will host Henty, Osborne is home to TRYC, while Walla travels to Rand.
