Barnawartha Chiltern defeats Kiewa in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district

By Andrew Moir
Updated February 19 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 12:22pm
Barnawartha Chiltern middle order player Chris Hartshorn works the ball past Kiewa's keeper in their round 17 clash on Saturday. The Miners defeated the latter by 30 runs. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Barnawartha Chiltern confirmed its finals berth with a 30-run win over fellow top six contenders Kiewa on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district.

