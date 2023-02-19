Barnawartha Chiltern confirmed its finals berth with a 30-run win over fellow top six contenders Kiewa on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district.
The Miners posted 138 and then dismissed for visitors for 108.
"The pitch was good, but the outfield is slow, so it's really like a 180 score at another ground," winning captain Rhys Ritchie explained.
"Tom Webster batted unbelievably for us again, he's been awesome from Benalla."
Webster, batting at No. 4, struck 47 runs from 81 deliveries, including a six and four boundaries.
He combined in a 37-run stand with club president Chris Hartshorn for the fifth wicket as Cam McCormack (4-16) did his best to restrict the target.
Kiewa's opener Aaron Morrison top-scored with 30 from only 29 balls and while middle order player Brent de Vries contributed 23, the visitors weren't able to post a big partnership with 25 for the second wicket the highest.
Right-arm leg-spinner Ashton Brookes led the charge with 3-24, while off-spinner Osbert Ramage claimed 2-12.
"We got wickets at the right time, our spinners Ashton Brookes, Tom Webster and Osbert Ramage bowled really well through the middle overs and pretty much won the game for us," Ritchie revealed.
We got wickets at the right time, our spinners Ashton Brookes, Tom Webster and Osbert Ramage bowled really well through the middle overs and pretty much won the game for us.- Rhys Ritchie
Meanwhile, finals-bound teams Mount Beauty and Dederang produced a pulsating game.
Mt Beauty hammered its way to 3-215 from the allotted 36 overs.
Vice-captain Paddy Dodd blasted 64 runs from only 49 balls, belting two sixes and seven boundaries.
Opener and captain Daniel Saville also hit a half-century (51), while import Sulaiman Hussain was forced to retire not out on seven.
Graham Beer (37 not out) and Frank Iaria (29no) then carried the score to the imposing target, with Dederang needing six wins an over.
And the Demons almost did it.
Captain Tristan Mann was terrific with an unbeaten 103 from only 73 balls.
Mann's sublime knock included seven sixes and five boundaries.
The visitors were 8-179, still needing 37 runs for victory, and added an unbeaten 34 runs to finish on 8-213.
Craig Henderson proved the difference with 5-29.
Baranduda hammered Bethanga by 91 runs.
The Rangers' middle order Tim Farrant (36), Vince Moran (34) and Dan Dixon (25) helped the visitors to 166 with Bethanga captain Brodie Sirl (4-21) and Kyle Adams (4-26) proving difficult to counter.
Sirl top-scored with 23 as the finals contenders capitulated for only 75 as Martyn Allwood (4-8 from seven overs) and Dixon (3-13) did most of the damage.
And Eskdale toppled Howlong in the battle of the bottom teams.
Eskdale's Tom Hodgkin top-scored with 52 not out, while Jordan Hansted replied with 54.
The ladder is: Yackandandah 69, Baranduda 63, Mt Beauty 57, Barnawartha Chiltern 51, Dederang 48, Kiewa 42 (0.918); Bethanga 36 (0.887), Eskdale 24, Howlong 18.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The final round pits Eskdale home to Yackandandah, Bethanga hosts Mt Beauty, Barnawartha is home to Dederang, while Howlong hosts Baranduda.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.