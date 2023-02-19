The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury property owner on high rise block and his tenants' reaction

By Anthony Bunn
February 20 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's depiction of how the Loretto building will appear from the north.

THE land owner behind a nine-storey unit block, approved for central Albury last week, hopes it will become popular over time after a backlash from neighbours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.