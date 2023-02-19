THE land owner behind a nine-storey unit block, approved for central Albury last week, hopes it will become popular over time after a backlash from neighbours.
Peter Zerbst said the development across three blocks on the corner of Hume and Olive streets first crystallised ten years ago and he would like to be selling off the plan as soon as June.
The 28.8-metre tall complex was unanimously approved by Albury councillors on Monday last week, despite 21 objections and concerns being voiced by neighbours at a public forum.
"It is a big building and it dwarfs all the single-storey houses, but we hope people will like it eventually," Mr Zerbst said.
The accountant said there were plans to alter the appearance of the block, from how it appeared in illustrations presented to council, to make it "significantly more attractive".
Mr Zerbst said it was unlikely any work would begin on the site before spring this year, pending council and architect processes, and late 2024 was the best case scenario for completion.
The development will be known as Loretto, the original name of the now demolished house at 426 Olive Street, next to the corner block with Hume Street.
It was Mr Zerbst's marital home, with the name reflecting the religious heritage of the area which is home to a Catholic church and school.
In addition to the two blocks abutting Olive Street, the third parcel of land owned by Mr Zerbst faces Hume Street and he continues to occupy it.
The corner house is rented to the Goforth family, mother Elle, father Jim, daughter Abi, 12, and son Felix, 11.
The Goforths said they were blindsided by the council step, unaware the matter was on the agenda last week and Mrs Goforth learned of the outcome via The Border Mail on Tuesday morning.
"I read it at the traffic lights near Albury High and I broke down in tears, I was in literal shock that it was true," she said.
"If it gets knocked down in a week or three months we're stuck because any savings we had went three years ago on Jim's father's funeral in Port Macquarie."
The family, who rent the property for $400 per week and have occupied it for around five years, say they were unaware plans for the $15 million development had been lodged with the council in April last year.
The Goforths also claim repairs needed on the property had not been undertaken as required, in particular citing the front fence which has not been replaced after being damaged.
"There's a distinct lack of empathy," Mr Goforth said.
"This man is willing to spend $15 million on a nine-storey structure which he may never sell, when you have tenants here that are happy to stay and fix the place."
Mr Zerbst said it was "a nonsense" for the Goforths to argue they were unfamiliar with his plan.
"I told them from day one it was going to be a development site," he said.
"I would have had at least four to five conversations with them directly or through the real estate agent.
"We've been honest with the tenants."
Mr Zerbst said the fence had been knocked down by a car and suffered other damage and he claimed the Goforths were agreeable to it being removed rather have it repaired.
"I think there's a number of inaccuracies there and I don't have the time to refute all those things," he said.
Mr Zerbst said he was willing to allow the Goforths to remain at the property for "at least" another six months and had advised his rental manager of that decision.
Mrs Goforth, who has type 2 diabetes and a thyroid disease, said owning a home was a fantasy.
"It's a big dream, it's the one thing I want in life but I can't have," she said.
"I'm 50 years old, it's not a realistic dream unless we win lotto which we don't buy tickets for."
