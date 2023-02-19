Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort confirmed its spot in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant grand final with a win over the previously undefeated Wodonga in Saturday's semi-final.
The Bulldogs could not match the early intensity of the border side, falling behind by as much as 25 shots in the first 30 ends at the neutral venue in Rutherglen.
"We had a skipper out this week in Troy Williams, who couldn't get back from America for the game," Yarrawonga Mulwala player and club secretary Andy Lefevre said.
"We had to make some changes and Rod Jones was in the skipper's position, he had a good win in his rink, the positional changes seemed to work well for us."
Jones and his side of Claire Sanders, Greg Green and Julian Jones proved to be the difference with a convincing 27-12 victory over Kylie Whitehead's outfit.
Les Spencer also found the winners board with a 24-18 salute, whilst James Lefevre won a tight battle over Josh Rudd 20-18.
Mason Bayliss and his Wodonga quartet were able to produce a 22-10 win to add more respectability back into the scoreboard.
Wodonga had a great patch in the middle of the game which saw them draw within four shots and had all the momentum, but it would be Yarrawonga Mulwala which would hold its nerve and book the grand final berth with a stunning 81-70 upset.
The favourties had gone into the match on 10 wins and four draws, from the wet weather earlier in the season, while Yarrawonga Mulwala had nine wins, three losses and two draws.
"They're very hard to beat and it doesn't matter where you play them or when, so to beat them is a good effort," Lefevre offered.
In Saturday's elimination final at the same venue, Wangaratta continued a purple patch of outstanding form, defeating Benalla by 10 shots, 80-70.
Wangaratta had finished third on the ladder and it was the experience of Maurie Braden, Trevor Selwood and Ian Brimblecombe which steered their side towards the preliminary final.
Selwood, accompanied by Graeme Smith, Brian Challman and Chris Randall, won 23-13 to prove the difference on the overall scoreboard. Sharon Warfe played a lone hand for Benalla, as her rink managed to defeat Ethan Fruend by nine shots.
Wangaratta will now meet Wodonga on Saturday, February 25, for a chance to play Yarrawonga Mulwala for the premiership on March 4.
