The Border Mail

Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort beats Wodonga in Ovens and Murray bowls

Updated February 19 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga (back right) played Yarrawonga recently, but it was Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort which proved too strong in Saturday's semi.

Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort confirmed its spot in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant grand final with a win over the previously undefeated Wodonga in Saturday's semi-final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.