DESPITE moving to close its Wodonga factory, v2food remains upbeat about the demand for the types of meat substitute it produces.
The company announced last week it would be shutting its near new $20 million plant in Moloney Drive as part of change in approach to production.
Chief growth officer Andrew May said: "This decision is purely modifying our sourcing approach to become a more efficient organisation that is able to respond to demand for our products.
"Our sales continue to grow domestically and as we expand in the future, we expect further growth in international markets.
"We still see a huge opportunity for plant-based proteins for the Australian agricultural industry and for companies like ourselves to sell both domestically and in export markets."
The dumping of the Wodonga site is tied in with circumstances changing since it was flagged in 2019, with other sources able to be tapped for production.
"In 2019, plant-based proteins were still early stage in Australia and as a company v2food took on many in-house processes to ensure we could deliver great tasting products at speed," Mr May said.
"As the industry has evolved there are now many more organisations developing capability in plant-based protein that opens up options for manufacturers like ourselves to work with and share knowledge as we continue to work towards creating a successful plant-based protein industry in Australia."
"They facilitated meetings with the council and the utilities which were very useful," he said.
The Border Mail has been told that v2food had discussions with the state government about financial assistance, but no funding was provided as the company did not meet requirements.
Regional Development Victoria plans to work withv2food to understand the closure's impact on workers and ensures it meets obligations to supporting those made redundant.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.