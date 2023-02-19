A BIKE hub is unlikely to be built in Wodonga's Junction Place after a funding fiasco.
Wodonga councillors had voted 4-3 in October to have lockers, a vending machine, disabled toilets and change rooms built for cyclists.
Now councillors are being told the city cannot afford the hub after a tender process found its budget was $71,947 short of what is needed to fund the project.
A report to Monday night's (February 20) council meeting recommends a tender is not awarded and staff examine alternative sites for the bike hub.
Border firms Binding Building and Gilchrist Property Group vied to build the cycle station, with the former deemed to offer best value.
However, the $431,927 tender exceeded the budget of $383,530 and commitments of $23,550.
With a nearly $72,000 deficit, the council's director planning, development and infrastructure, Leon Schultz, advises councillors it is best not to assign the job and look at other suitable sites as the budget may blow out further if the tender proceeds.
The budget for the project involves $150,000 in council money linked to a parking shortfall with the Hyphen development, $143,530 from the Victorian families and housing department and $90,000 from the state's transport bureaucracy.
Mr Schultz notes a council decision may now put a cloud over that government assistance.
Engage Wodonga's Michelle Cowan, who had put a submission to council arguing against the Junction Place site, said her group was shocked at the latest news.
"We were told that there was an urgency to spend the grant money and the length of time between community consultation and the call for tenders was extraordinarily quick," she said.
"Where is the bigger picture thinking - this was short-sighted planning and did not really suit the needs on any particular user."
In October, now mayor Ron Mildren said "this proposal reflects an amateurish lack of understanding of the complexities (of Junction Place)" and argued the bike hub should be put near toilets in Hume Street.
