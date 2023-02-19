The Border Mail
Albury product Ellie Pashley finishes 19th in World Cross Country titles

Andrew Moir
Updated February 19 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 3:02pm
Ellie Pashley won the 10km title at Launceston's Running Festival in 2021, just 55 days out from the Tokyo Olympics.

Border product Ellie Pashley (nee O'Kane) snared a sizzling top 20 finish at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships at Mount Panorama, Bathurst, on Saturday.

