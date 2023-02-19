Border product Ellie Pashley (nee O'Kane) snared a sizzling top 20 finish at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships at Mount Panorama, Bathurst, on Saturday.
The former star North Albury netballer only gave birth to her daughter in the middle of last year.
Pashley was only named in the national team late and would, therefore, have been delighted with a top 30 finish.
But the gutsy competitor clocked 35 minutes, 38 seconds for the 10kms to finish 19th, with the event being run in the middle of Australia's best known motor racing circuit.
The day started with scorching temperatures and finished with a thunderstorm, only adding to the difficulty of competing against the world's best.
Pashley was the leading Australian runner as the home country finished fourth behind East African long-distance running powerhouses Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda.
The Australian runners received tremendous support from an enthusiastic crowd.
A former student at Albury's Xavier High School, Pashley left the region to attend university in Geelong and now lives on the Surf Coast at Aireys Inlet.
Pashley then quickly became one of Australia's top distance runners, finishing 23rd in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics in August, 2021.
As well as Pashley's effort, the Australian 4x2km mixed team also won the bronze medal.
