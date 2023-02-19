The Border Mail
Yarrawonga ANZ Bank building fetches $901,000 at commercial auction

By Ted Howes
Updated February 19 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 6:30pm
About 50 people turned up on Friday afternoon to watch an ANZ Bank building at Yarrawonga sell for $901,000. The agent, Andrew Dixon, said he understood the buyers were keen to maintain ANZ as a tenant paying $55,000 a year. Picture by Ash Smith

AN ANZ Bank building at Yarrawonga has sold under the hammer for $901,000 with hopes from townsfolk it will continue to be leased by the bank.

Ted Howes

