Wodonga Raiders' Dhanuska Chanaka Ranaweera on a hat-trick after three balls against New City

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 19 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:30pm
Dhanuska Chanaka Ranaweera had figures of 2-1 after his first three balls. Picture by Ash Smith

Dhanuska Chanaka Ranaweera was on a hat-trick just three balls into the second innings of Wodonga Raiders' win over New City.

