Dhanuska Chanaka Ranaweera was on a hat-trick just three balls into the second innings of Wodonga Raiders' win over New City.
With Raiders having set the Phoenix 161 for victory, Ranaweera opened up with a wide before trapping Tendai Maruma lbw for a duck.
It was the same result next ball, Zach Stewart struck on the pad and given out.
Former England spinner Simon Kerrigan survived the hat-trick ball but New City were soon in tatters at 4/10.
Eben Botha (43) and Brandon Purtell (46) gave the home side hope by putting on 97 for the fifth wicket, with Daryl Tuffey adding 27.
But New City were eventually dismissed for 153, Ranaweera finishing with 3-18 from nine overs.
Earlier, Aashim Kaushal top-scored with 48 for Raiders while Riley Semmens picked up 4-40.
There were two wickets each for Kerrigan (2-15) and Riley McGrath (2-21).
Victory saw Raiders leapfrog cross-town rivals Wodonga into ninth place.
