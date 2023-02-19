The Border Mail
Shoaib Shaikh tells Tallangatta he's in for next two years

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 19 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 3:55pm
Shoaib Shaikh has told the Bushies he will be here for two more years.

Tallangatta has received a monster boost with the association's best batter Shoaib Shaikh set to stay for another two seasons in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

Sports Journalist

