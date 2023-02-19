Tallangatta has received a monster boost with the association's best batter Shoaib Shaikh set to stay for another two seasons in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
While the Indian product hasn't officially signed, he made a verbal agreement at training late last week.
"We're really happy, I guess, hopefully, it was never in doubt, we only had a brief discussion on Thursday and he said he was happy to stay," delighted Tallangatta president Jon Thomas said.
Shaikh is in his second season with the Bushies and has been the driving force behind the club's surge towards finals.
The Bushies made last year's top six and jumped back into sixth with a superb one-wicket win over Corowa on Saturday.
It was the largest successful run chase of the season with Corowa posting 6-268 at Tallangatta's Rowen Park.
But opener Shaikh led the charge with a stunning 67 from only 45 deliveries, including a six and 12 boundaries, as the home team pipped the visitors with only two balls left.
Shaikh now has 704 runs at 58.7.
"He's been fantastic, probably his influence around the club is underestimated," Thomas revealed of the boom right-hander.
He's been fantastic, probably his influence around the club is underestimated.- Tallangatta president Jon Thomas when quizzed on Shoaib Shaikh's influence
"He works with our senior group, as well with our kids, at training.
"Our under 16s are bowling to him and he's then talking to them, telling them what they can do, he's good to have around the club."
The Bushies have a rich history of outstanding overseas-born players, including Indian Sahib Malhotra and Englishman Neil Killeen.
"With our English players, Neil Killeen, who's been working with (English country outfit) Durham, he's taken a step up and is now working in the English national development area, so he's someone who knows our club, what sort of players we need and personalities," Thomas explained.
Tallangatta will seal its spot in the top six if it topples East Albury in Saturday's penultimate round.
