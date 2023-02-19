Two goals from Kylan Piltz helped Murray United's under-16s to a sparkling 3-0 win over Pascoe Vale on Sunday.
The skipper combined to great effect with Murray new boy Jonathon Hassan, who scored one and set up the other two for his strike partner.
"It's a formidable duo, isn't it?" United head coach Matt Brewer smiled.
"Not having played with each other before and Jon not having played at NPL level, coming from AWFA, he's gelled in with the squad fantastic and combinations with players like Kylan Piltz, who's a multiple Golden Boot winner at the club, is fantastic to see.
"We're only three games in but we're starting to see some of it already and it'll continue as the year goes on.
"I'm very much looking forward to that partnership developing."
This was a superb all-round display by Matt Brewer's side, who bounced back in style after losing to Heidelberg seven days earlier.
Murray completely bossed the first half, Hassan taking a pass in his stride and firing in a 10th-minute opener in a sign of what was to come.
The second goal owed much to the quick thinking of goalkeeper Ethan Haberfield, whose quick throw down the right released Hassan, who slipped Piltz through for a neat finish.
There was great intensity about Murray's play and Hassan was simply gliding past players as if they weren't there.
His deft touch began to frustrate Pascoe Vale, to the point where captain Sam Rafei was shown a second yellow card for crudely dumping Hassan on his backside in front of the Murray bench.
Unfazed, Hassan picked himself up and set up Piltz again, this time his shot striking the base of the near post.
But the pair could not be suppressed much longer and when Hassan had his heels clipped in the box after leaving two defenders in his wake, Piltz sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the penalty spot.
"A clean sheet's always fantastic and not easy to get against a side like Pascoe Vale" Brewer saud.
"They caused us a lot of trouble at the start of the second half but the ability of the team and their willingness to work hard for each other was brilliant.
"As well as performing really well as a team, we've got some excellent individuals in there who can create and put chances away."
Another AWFA graduate played a key role as the under-18s held on for a 4-3 win.
Dirck Angalikiyana netted twice, with his former Melrose team-mate Riley Broad and Connor Schmidt also on target.
The under-14s took a big step in the right direction during their 2-1 defeat, with Henry Tainton scoring his first goal for the club.
Murray lost 3-0 to Pascoe Vale in the U15 clash.
