Kylan Piltz and Jonathon Hassan shine for Murray United against Pascoe Vale

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
February 19 2023 - 7:54pm
Kylan Piltz celebrates the first of his two goals. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Two goals from Kylan Piltz helped Murray United's under-16s to a sparkling 3-0 win over Pascoe Vale on Sunday.

